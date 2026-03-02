It’s About Getting Better From The Last Performance – O’Connell On Ireland v Wales

Ireland Forwards Coach Paul O’Connell said today that the focus for everyone is on the game against Wales and there is no talk of the Triple Crown in camp.

“The focus for us as coaches and players has just been about getting set for the Welsh game. I think particularly after a good result against England, you just want to focus on the next game and the next thing, and even the next training session really

“We just trained there and that was the main focus, so it was a big D-day for us.

“It’s only about getting better from the last performance, even though it was a good result. There’s plenty of things we have to improve on and that’s been the sole focus. We haven’t discussed trophies or silverware or anything like that.”