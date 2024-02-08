Catt Impressed By Italy Performance

Mike Catt with a squad update and a look at Ireland’s next opponenents in Round 2 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. The Ireland Assistant Coach, who spent four years working with Italy, says that they have bounced back from the Rugby World Cup and are progessing already under new coach Gonzalo Quesada.

“For them to come back under a new coach and perform like they did, and still have that ambition and be brave in what they did in attack, and score some brilliant tries, some amazing tries, I think it’s all credit to the players.

“You watch them defensively too, they work so hard for each other – so, so hard for each other, especially in the scramble defence and stuff like that. Defensively they’re strong, they’re strong.

