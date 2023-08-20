Highlights: Five Try Ireland Finish On A High

Ireland signed off the Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium in style with a five try to one victory over England and a fairy tale 100th cap for Keith Earls.

The Munster and Ireland legend brought the crowd to their feet when he ran out before the game, again when he was introduced for Mack Hansen in the second half and in spectacular fashion with a 72nd minute try.

Bundee Aki had opened the scoring by finishing off a Peter O’Mahony break but Ireland had to wait until the closing minute of a cagey first half before Garry Ringrose took a cross kick from Mack Hansen and powered his way over the line.

Second half tries followed from James Lowe and Bank of Ireland Player of the Match Mack Hansen before Earls dived over and the crowd raised the roof.