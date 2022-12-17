Italy Deny Ireland In High Scoring U-20 Game At Castle Avenue

Preparation for the Six Nations U-20 Championship kicked off in earnest today as Ireland hosted Italy at Castle Avenue with the visitors coming out on top in a high scoring game that allowed both sides to get a good run out.

In a high scoring affair and with rolling subs during the game it was end to end stuff. Italy scored first with winger Gesi dotting down just 2 minutes in. Ireland hit back on 9 minutes when Ihechi put Gus McCarthy over. Matty Lynch added the conversion to put Ireland in front.

The sides traded tries through the first half but Ireland finished strongest with scores from Max Dunne and a great solo effort from his own half from Henry McErlean with his first touch. Irelaand were 26-19 in front.

Italy came out hard and fast in the 2nd half and enjoyed a purple patch with tries on 44, 46 and 55 minutes from Gallorini, Battara and Quattrini. The excellent Sante added the extras to put Italy 13 points ahead.

Ireland hauled themselves back in to the game while Italy were down to 14 following a yellow card to draw level but a Sante penalty and a try from Passerella left Italy on 50 points. A late try and conversion for Ireland saw the final score at Ireland 47 Italy 50.