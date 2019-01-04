Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Stormers Deny Connacht Ace O’Halloran A Winning Send-Off In Galway
Stormers Deny Connacht Ace O’Halloran A Winning Send-Off In Galway

Two closing penalties from Manie Libbok clinched an important 16-12 win for the DHL Stormers, as Connacht lost their final…
Connacht Stalwart O’Halloran Set For Final Home Game

Retiring full-back Tiernan O'Halloran will start for Connacht in Saturday's crunch BKT United Rugby Championship clash with the DHL Stormers…
Connacht Stalwart O’Halloran Set For Final Home Game
