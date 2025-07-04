Deafeat For Ireland In Sweltering Viadana

The Ireland Men’s U20s struggled to overcome both the conditions and their opponents at a sweltering Stadio Zaffanella in Viadana tonight as they went down 16-18 to Italy.

The host nation lead throughout the game and while both sides had discipline issues it was Italy who took the win.

Tries from Piero Gritti (59′), Nelson Casartelli (12′) and a conversion and two penalties from Edoardo Todaro were enough to beat Ireland’s tally with a try from Mikey Yarr (63′), who went off with a nasty injury, and one from Oisin Minogue with the clock in the red and two penalties from Tom Wood (25′, 52′).

Ireland will face New Zealand in the final Pool game.