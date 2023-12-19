Jump to main content

Home

RWC 23

Squad

Shop

Menu

Featured

IRFU 150 Gala Dinner

Article

19th December 2023 15:38

By Editor

IRFU 150 Gala Dinner

A statement line on the IRFU 150 gala at the top

Full Details

    • Friday, 29th November 2024
    • RDS
    • Black Tie Gala Dinner
    • Live Q&A with living Grand Slam Winning Captains

Schedule

€6,500+vat per table of 10

    • Cocktail Reception
    • 3-Course Gourmet Meal
    • Full Complimentary Bar (excluding champagne)
    • Live Entertainment throughout the night
    • Commemorative IRFU 150th Gift
    • Special Guest Speakers from Irish Sporti

Contact for full details

Latest News

Caelan Doris and Charles Ollivon 11/2/2023
Caelan Doris Signs New-Long Term IRFU Contract
‘Andy’s A Special Coach’ – Sexton On RTÉ Award Winner Farrell
‘Andy’s A Special Coach’ – Sexton On RTÉ Award Winner Farrell
Combined Academies Well Beaten By Italian U-23 Selection
Combined Academies Well Beaten By Italian U-23 Selection