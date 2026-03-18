Sign up to Canterbury Give It A Try at Your Local Club

Since its launch in 2018, Canterbury Give it a Try has grown into a nationwide initiative. This year, over 80 clubs will welcome young girls into the sport between May and June, to give rugby a try!

Designed for girls aged 8-14, the programme provides a structured and enjoyable introduction to rugby. Across eight weekly sessions, participants develop fundamental skills such as passing, catching, and teamwork while engaging in fun and inclusive activities.

Beyond individual development, Canterbury Give it a Try strengthens club connections with local communities. Since its inception, nearly 11,400 girls have participated at 148 clubs, with approximately 23% continuing as full-time club members.

Find Your Local Club

Rugby clubs across the country are ready to welcome you. Check out the link below and contact your local club to get started.

Spaces are limited, so don’t miss your chance to Give Rugby A Try this summer!

Click here, to find your local club and Give It A Try this summer.