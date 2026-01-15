Ireland Tickets On Sale For Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway And Limerick

There is a feast of Irish international rugby action on offer around Ireland in the coming months with tickets on sale now for action in Aviva Stadium, Affidea Stadium, Dexcom Stadium, Thomond Park and Virgin Media Park.

Ireland Men

A very limited number of tickets for Ireland v Italy go on sale from 11 a.m. today following the distribution of tickets through clubs and the regular Supporters Club ticket sale that took place this week. Tickets for the games against Wales and Scotland are sold out.

Italy visit Dublin for Round 2 of the Guinness Men's Six Nations

Ireland Women

Over 12,500 tickets have already been sold for the final day if the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as fans head to Aviva Stadium for a recording breaking Women’s game against Scotland.

The Green Wave will also wash over Dexcom Stadium in Galway and Affidea Stadium in Belfast this year.

Ireland XV

Andy Farrell will name his Guinness Men’s Six Nations Squad and an Ireland XV squad next week. The Ireland XV squad will be in action against England A on Friday February 6th, the night after Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash with France in Paris.

Tickets for the Thomond Park game are on sale

Ireland Men’s U-20s

Virgin Media Park has been the home of the Ireland Men’s U-20s in recent seasons and fans have consistently packed out the home of rugby in Cork for these games so don’t miss out and book your tickets early.

Friday, 13 February: Ireland v Italy, 7.45pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Saturday, 7 March: Ireland v Wales, 7.45pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Sunday, 15 March: Ireland v Scotland, 3.15pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

