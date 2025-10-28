Get Ready For The Quilter Nations Series – Last Remaining Tickets For Japan

The last remaining tickets for Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series match against Japan are available now. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Ireland in their first home international of the season.

Ireland’s record against Japan reads played 13, won 12, lost 1. That 1 was, of course, Japan’s famous victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Since then the teams have met twice – both matches in 2021.

Japan were the first visitors to Aviva Stadium in June that year as Covid restrictions eased and 3,000 fans returned for the first time. The lead changed hands seven times that day in a nine try tussle that ended 39-31 to Ireland.

The Brave Blossoms returned to Aviva Stadium in Novmber when Ireland captain Jonathon Sexton marked his 100th cap with an imperious display that included a try, four conversions and a penalty as Ireland ran out 60-5 winners.

The Gallagher Cup and Quilter Nations Series Fixtures:

The Gallagher Cup:

Saturday, 1 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago (3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time) – where to watch around the world.

Quilter Nations Series: