Ireland Squad Enjoy Warm Welcome From Young Rugby Players In Chicago

It was a memorable morning for members of the Ireland squad in Chicago on Friday, as they took time out of their training schedule to meet young rugby players from the City’s west side.

Led by captain Caelan Doris, the squad took part in a skills session with 100 boys and girls from the Chicago Lions Rugby Club and the Chicago Hope Academy, concluding Ireland’s first week in America ahead of next Saturday’s Gallagher Cup match against New Zealand at Soldier Field.

After a quick warm-up, the young rugby players were split into four groups for skill-based drills led by the Ireland squad, presenting those in attendance with an invaluable opportunity to learn from senior international players, before a Q&A and meet and greet session rounded off a wonderful sunny morning at the Lions for Hope Sports Complex.

Ireland Team Manager Gerard Carmody and Doris presented Dan Kirk, Chicago Lions, and Ahn Gallagher, Chicago Lions Director of Rugby, with a signed Ireland jersey.