Ireland Women’s U20 Side Named To Face France

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named her Ireland Women’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday’s second game in the Six Nations Summer Series. Ireland face France at 3.30pm on Friday, July 11th in the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach.

Leinster’s Jane Neill again captains the side after an impressive opening win over Wales in the first round.

There are four changes to the starting team with Katie Corrigan coming onto the wing and Caoimhe McCormack and Lucia Linn making up a new centre pairing. Alma Atagamen makes her first start in the second row after coming off the bench in the last game.

Niamh Gallagher, Hannah Clarke, Caitriona Finn and Jade Gaffney retain their places in the backs.

In the pack, Ella Burns, Beth Buttimer and Sophie Barrett again start in the front row, Atagamen joins Aoibhe O’Flynn in the engine room and Captain Neill switches to the back row along with Poppy Garvey, and Player of the Match against Wales, Jemima Adams Verling.

Grainne Burke, Maebh Clenaghan, Lily Morris, Beibhinn Gleeson and Aoife Corcoran are the forwards available to Briggs and her Coaching Team on the bench, with backs May Goulding, Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton and Robyn O’Connor completing Ireland’s 23.

The Ireland U20 v France U20 will be streamed for free on IrishRugby+

Ireland Women’s U20 Team & Replacements

15. Niamh Gallagher (Saracens / IQ Rugby)

14. Hannah Clarke (Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

13. Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

12. Caoimhe McCormack (Railway Union RFC / Leinster)

11. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

10. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (Vice Captain)

1. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC / Ulster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan / Leinster)

5. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

6. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (Captain)

7. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC / Connacht)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC / Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC / Munster)

17. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens University Belfast RFC / Ulster)

18. Lily Morris (Ballincollig RFC / Munster)

19. Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam-Oughterard RFC/ Connacht)

20. Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall RFC / Leinster)

21. May Goulding (Old Albians/Saracens/IQ Rugby)

22. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

23. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers / Leinster)