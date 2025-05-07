Watch live coverage of the announcement of the British & Irish Lions Squad right here on irishrugby.ie

Head Coach Andy Farrell will unveil his squad for the 2025 tour to Australia live from London. Chair Ieuan Evans, a three-time tourist who scored the series-clinching try in 1989 against the Wallabies, will read out the selections made by Farrell and his coaching staff.

In addition to the announcement itself, there will be guest appearances and real-time reactions from players selected for the Tour. Coverage starts at 1:45pm on Thursday afternoon, May 8th.

Lions Watch Live