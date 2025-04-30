Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – 2024/25 Ups & Downs
The 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League season will go down in the folklore of a number of clubs, particularly Instonians, who earned their fourth successive promotion, and Nenagh Ormond, the first Tipperary team to reach the top flight. Bective Rangers and Thomond will also be back in the league next September.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:
DIVISION 1A:
All-Ireland League champions: Clontarf
Relegated to Division 1B: Garryowen (automatic); City of Armagh (via play-offs)
Promoted from Division 1B: Old Belvedere (champions); Nenagh Ormond (via play-offs)
Division 1A promotion play-off final winners: Nenagh Ormond
Division 1A clubs for next season: Clontarf, Cork Constitution, St. Mary’s College, Lansdowne, Ballynahinch, Terenure College, Young Munster, UCD, Old Belvedere, Nenagh Ormond
DIVISION 1B:
Division 1B champions/Promoted: Old Belvedere
Relegated to Division 2A: Shannon (automatic)
Promoted from Division 2A: Instonians (champions)
Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Dublin University
Division 1B clubs for next season: City of Armagh, Garryowen, Blackrock College, UCC, Old Wesley, Queen’s University, Naas, Highfield, Instonians, Dublin University
All Ireland League 2A Champions 2024/25 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LyH4Z0ny3K
— Instonians Rugby (@InstoniansRugby) April 5, 2025
DIVISION 2A:
Division 2A champions/Promoted: Instonians
Relegated: Buccaneers (automatic); Navan (via play-offs)
Promoted from Division 2B: Wanderers (champions); Dungannon (via play-offs)
Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Dungannon
Division 2A clubs for next season: Shannon, Cashel, MU Barnhall, Greystones, Galway Corinthians, Banbridge, Old Crescent, Ballymena, Wanderers, Dungannon
DIVISION 2B:
Division 2B champions/Promoted: Wanderers
Relegated: Malahide (automatic)
Promoted from Division 2C: Enniscorthy (champions)
Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Skerries
Division 2B clubs for next season: Navan, Buccaneers, Clogher Valley, Galwegians, Rainey, UL Bohemian, Malone, Sligo, Enniscorthy, Skerries
DIVISION 2C:
Division 2C champions/Promoted: Enniscorthy
Relegated: Tullamore (automatic); Omagh Academicals (via play-off final)
Promoted from All-Ireland Provincial League Championship: Bective Rangers (champions); Thomond (via play-off final)
Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Thomond
Division 2C clubs for next season: Malahide, Midleton, Dolphin, Ballyclare, Monkstown, Clonmel, Belfast Harlequins, Bruff, Bective Rangers, Thomond
ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP:
Promoted from junior rugby: Bective Rangers (All-Ireland Provincial League Championship winners); Thomond (via play-off final)
Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.