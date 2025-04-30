Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – 2024/25 Ups & Downs

The 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League season will go down in the folklore of a number of clubs, particularly Instonians, who earned their fourth successive promotion, and Nenagh Ormond, the first Tipperary team to reach the top flight. Bective Rangers and Thomond will also be back in the league next September.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:

DIVISION 1A:

Final table

All-Ireland League champions: Clontarf

Relegated to Division 1B: Garryowen (automatic); City of Armagh (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 1B: Old Belvedere (champions); Nenagh Ormond (via play-offs)

Division 1A promotion play-off final winners: Nenagh Ormond

Division 1A clubs for next season: Clontarf, Cork Constitution, St. Mary’s College, Lansdowne, Ballynahinch, Terenure College, Young Munster, UCD, Old Belvedere, Nenagh Ormond

DIVISION 1B:

Final table

Division 1B champions/Promoted: Old Belvedere

Relegated to Division 2A: Shannon (automatic)

Promoted from Division 2A: Instonians (champions)

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Dublin University

Division 1B clubs for next season: City of Armagh, Garryowen, Blackrock College, UCC, Old Wesley, Queen’s University, Naas, Highfield, Instonians, Dublin University

DIVISION 2A:

Final table

Division 2A champions/Promoted: Instonians

Relegated: Buccaneers (automatic); Navan (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 2B: Wanderers (champions); Dungannon (via play-offs)

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Dungannon

Division 2A clubs for next season: Shannon, Cashel, MU Barnhall, Greystones, Galway Corinthians, Banbridge, Old Crescent, Ballymena, Wanderers, Dungannon

DIVISION 2B:

Final table

Division 2B champions/Promoted: Wanderers

Relegated: Malahide (automatic)

Promoted from Division 2C: Enniscorthy (champions)

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Skerries

Division 2B clubs for next season: Navan, Buccaneers, Clogher Valley, Galwegians, Rainey, UL Bohemian, Malone, Sligo, Enniscorthy, Skerries

DIVISION 2C:

Final table

Division 2C champions/Promoted: Enniscorthy

Relegated: Tullamore (automatic); Omagh Academicals (via play-off final)

Promoted from All-Ireland Provincial League Championship: Bective Rangers (champions); Thomond (via play-off final)

Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Thomond

Division 2C clubs for next season: Malahide, Midleton, Dolphin, Ballyclare, Monkstown, Clonmel, Belfast Harlequins, Bruff, Bective Rangers, Thomond

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Play-off results

Promoted from junior rugby: Bective Rangers (All-Ireland Provincial League Championship winners); Thomond (via play-off final)

