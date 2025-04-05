Signapore 7s Match Tracker

Ireland Men booked a place in the 5th Place semi-final thanks to a win against France in their Pool. They face Uruguay in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ireland were 19-0 down at halftime but two Josh Kenny tries got them back in the game followed by scores from Hugo Lennox and Dylan O’Grady . Lennox kicked three conversions and Irelan won 19-26.

Update

Earlier in the day Josh Costello scored their only try with Mark Roche converting as they lost 7-17 against Kenya.

Ireland Women lost their two pool matches to Fiji and France and face a 9th place semi-final playoff against Brazil at 3.33am on Sunday Morning as a result.

Kathy Baker scored twice and Kate Farrell McCabe added a conversion as Ireland lost their opening game 26-12 to Fiji. They failed to score in their second game as France beat them 17-0

Preview

The Ireland teams entered the final round of the regular HSBC SVNS World Series following a transitional season for both squads.

Neither side will be on the podium for the overall winner with New Zealand Women and Argentina Men leading the standings.

Both squads have brought in new players and gained significant experience over the course of the season. The Women’s squad are currently 11th and 18 points outside the Top 8 who qualify for LA. The Men are also ranked 11th and 23 points off the Top 8.

The Singapore National Stadium will host the exciting climax to the regular season of HSBC SVNS 2025 on 5-6 April as the League Winners will be crowned.

Match Tracker

Saturday, April 5th, all kick-offs in Irish Time

Pool Stages

Fiji 26 Ireland W 12 – Match Centre

Ireland M 7 v Kenya 17 – Match Centre

France 17 v Ireland W 0 – Match Centre

Frace 19 v Ireland M 26 – Match Centre

Sunday, April 6th, all kick offs in Irish Time

9th place semi-final

Brazil v Ireland W, 3:33am – Match Centre

5th place semi-final

Ireland M v Uruguay, 5:12am – Match Centre