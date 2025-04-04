Signapore 7s Match Tracker

The Ireland teams enter the final round of the regular HSBC SVNS World Series following a transitional season for both squads.

Neither side will be on the podium for the overall winner with New Zealand Women and Argentina Men leading the standings.

Both squads have brought in new players and gained significant experience over the course of the season. The Women’s squad are currently 11th and 18 points outside the Top 8 who qualify for LA. The Men are also ranked 11th and 23 points off the Top 8.

The Singapore National Stadium will host the exciting climax to the regular season of HSBC SVNS 2025 on 5-6 April as the League Winners will be crowned.

Match Tracker

Saturday, April 5th, all kick-offs in Irish Time

Fiji v Ireland W, 3.30am – Match Centre

Ireland M v Kenya, 5.42am – Match Centre

France v Ireland W, 7:10am – Match Centre

Frace v Ireland M, 11:39am – Match Centre