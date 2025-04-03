Energia All-Ireland League This Weekend

The Men’s Divisions come to an exciting climax this weekend with plenty at stake across all five divisions. Elsewhere the Men’s and Women’s League Qualifiers pick up pace.

Men’s Division 1A

The final round of the regular season and Clontarf at home to St. Mary’s is like a dress rehersal for a possible semi-final or even final. Home advantage is on the line for ‘Tarf, particularly should Cork Con beat Terenure. St. Mary’s could top the league on their first season back up.

The wires will bebuzzing between Castle Avenue and Temple Hill late on Saturday evening.

Division 1B

Shannon need a bonus point win at home to Queens and a favour from Naas, who host Highfield, if they are to avoid relegation. Belvo have already booked their place in Division 1A next season while Nenagh Ormond cannot be caught in 2nd.

Division 2A

Inst. have booked yet another promotion but second place is still a live topic as Cashel (2) on 65 points and MU Barnhall (3) on 64 both have home ties to try and claim the slot.

Division 2B

The Division 2B picture is pretty clear with Wanderers topping the table and Dungannon a clear second. Malahide will be in Division 2C next season. Third and fourth are still to be decided and while Clogher Valley (3) will take one of the places, UL Bohs, Galwegians and Rainey are all in the mix for 4th.

Division 2C

Midleton (1) are away to Monkstown (5) and Enniscorthy travel to Belfast Harlequins (7th) with 1st place on the line in the final round of regular season games. Elsewhere Tullamore (10) face a battle at Ballyclare (4) if they are to catch Omagh Accies (9th) who travel to Clonmel (6)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Qualifying

A double header in Cill Dara on Saturday afternoon. Can Bective progress? Can Dromore follow the patch of Ballyclare and Clogher Valley in recent seasons?

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Qualifying Final

A place in the League is at stake on Sunday. Both clubs have worked tirelessly to build their Women’s Rugby programme and promotion would be just reward for either.

Fraser McMullen Semi Finals