Ireland 7s All Set For Hong Kong – Squads & Match Tracker

The highly anticipated Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is set to mark the beginning of a new era at the impressive Kai Tak Stadium from 28-30 March in the fifth round of HSBC SVNS 2025.

The fifth round of HSBC SVNS will see the world’s top 12 men’s and women’s teams battling it out in front of an expected record crowd of more than 120,000 fans, as they compete for glory and vital points in the SVNS standings as the competition heats up with just two regular season rounds remaining.

The Ireland Women’s 7s are in 10th place, eight points behind Brazil (9th) and Fiji (8th) and they will need a big performance in Hong Kong to overhaul that lead and make the finals round. They are drawn in Pool B alongside Fiji, France and Great Britain.

The Ireland Men’s 7s are in 12th place and realistically out of the running for the finals as they rebuild their squad. The men are in Pool A with series leaders Argentina, Fiji and USA.

You can follow all the action from Hong Kong on RugbyPassTV

Ireland Women’s 7s Squad

Kathy Baker; Ellen Boylan; Megan Burns; Hannah Clarke; Alanna Fitzpatrick; Clare Gorman; Lucinda Kinghan; Lucia Linn; Kate Farrell McCabe; Alana McInerney; Robyn O’Connor; Ella Roberts; Katie Whelan.

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad

Niall Comerford; Jordan Conroy; Josh Costello; Nicky Greene; Daniel Hawkshaw; Ed Kelly; Joshua Kenny; Hugo Lennox; Zac McConnell; Bryan Mollen; Dylan O’Grady; Conor Phillips; Mark Roche’

Ireland 7s Fixtures – Hong Kong (March 28-30)

Kick off times are Irish time. Please note the clocks change this weekend

Pools

Friday, March 28

Fiji v Ireland W7s – 4:25am – Match Centre

Argentina v Ireland M7s – 5:11am – Match Centre

Great Britain v Ireland W7s – 7:12am – Match Centre

Fiji v Ireland M7s – 7:58am – Match Centre

Saturday, March 29

France v Ireland W7s – 3:02am – Match Centre

USA v Ireland M7s – 3:48am – Match Centre

Playoffs