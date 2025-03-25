URC & UCD Team Up To Launch Groundbreaking SCRIIPT Project

The United Rugby Championship (URC), in partnership with University College Dublin (UCD), is proud to announce the launch of the Surveillance of Continental Rugby Injury-Illness and Performance Tracking (SCRIIPT) Project.

This pioneering initiative is aimed at enhancing player welfare and performance through comprehensive injury surveillance and athletic performance tracking.

As the game of rugby continues to evolve with increased intensity, the health and safety of players remains paramount.

The URC SCRIIPT Project is designed to provide an accurate, reliable, data-enabled approach to monitoring injuries, workload exposure, and performance metrics, ensuring the highest standards of player care.

The project is backed by leading experts in sports medicine, physiotherapy, and data analytics from the UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science.

Principal investigators include Dr Nicol van Dyk and Greg Hawe, supported by an esteemed advisory board comprising World Rugby representatives and key sports scientists.

A New Standard in Player Welfare

The URC SCRIIPT Project aims to revolutionise injury surveillance by systematically recording and analysing injury trends across all 16 BKT URC teams.

Through rigorous data collection, teams will gain valuable insights into injury risks and performance optimisation. Key elements of the project include:

Comprehensive Injury and Illness Surveillance: Accurate tracking of injury incidence, severity, and recovery times to assess trends and inform prevention strategies.

Accurate tracking of injury incidence, severity, and recovery times to assess trends and inform prevention strategies. Enhanced Data Accuracy: Standardised protocols for data collection and reporting, with advanced data management processes will be employed, ensuring consistent and reliable information for teams and governing bodies

Standardised protocols for data collection and reporting, with advanced data management processes will be employed, ensuring consistent and reliable information for teams and governing bodies Monitoring Law and Game Evolution: Assessment of the impact of game law modifications, coaching strategies, and medical initiatives on player safety.

Assessment of the impact of game law modifications, coaching strategies, and medical initiatives on player safety. Advanced Performance Analytics: Leveraging cutting-edge technology to monitor player workload and match performance, allowing teams to optimise their success on the pitch while reducing the risk of injury.

Additionally, the integration of AI-driven analytics and wearable technology will enhance the accuracy of injury forecasting and facilitate proactive risk management.

Amy Monaghan, Head of Operations for the United Rugby Championship, said: “We benefit greatly from the spirit of collaboration from our 16 teams and five Unions in their innovative approach and willingness to trial and explore new studies.

“We look forward to working with Dr Nicol van Dyk and his team on this new project and are excited by the potential of doing more to support our game.

“The URC is thrilled to be working alongside this highly skilled world-class think tank of experts to enable us to take the lead and set the standards for player injury surveillance in rugby.”

SCRIIPT’s Lead Investigator, Dr van Dyk, added: “The URC SCRIIPT Project represents a milestone in rugby’s ongoing evolution towards greater player safety and performance optimisation.

“The integration of injury, training, and performance data will allow us to leverage data-informed insights. This will lead to significant strides in reducing injury risks and enhancing the longevity of athletes at the highest level.”

The project adheres to GDPR and Popi Act regulations and ethical research standards, ensuring full anonymity and protection of players’ data.

With a transparent and collaborative approach, anonymised data will be shared with World Rugby to contribute to global player welfare initiatives.

The URC SCRIIPT Project is being rolled out in phases over the 2024/25 season, with teams actively participating in data collection and analysis. The findings will be consolidated into annual reports, shaping future injury prevention strategies and performance benchmarks.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in the URC’s commitment to fostering a safer, more competitive, and innovative rugby environment.