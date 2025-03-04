Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v France

News

4th March 2025 08:23

By Editor

Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v France

Connor Fahy has support from Daniel Green during the Ireland Under-20s' encounter with England at Virgin Media Park last month ©INPHO/Ben Brady

A swift return to winning ways is the aim for the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC), as they prepare to host second-placed France at Virgin Media Park on Friday (kick-off 8pm – live on RTÉ 2/RTÉ Player/BBC iPlayer). Stats Perform preview the game with their Opta Facts.

– Ireland are on a three-match winning streak against France in the Under-20 Men’s Six Nations. Only once before had they won consecutive games against les Bleuets (2012-13). These three wins have come by margins of just one, two, and six points respectively

– Ireland have won six of their seven home clashes with France in the U-20 Men’s Six Nations (L1), winning their last five such fixtures in a row, including the two most recent ones at Virgin Media Park

– England’s victory over Ireland in round 1 ended a 13-match winning run at home for Ireland in the U-20 Men’s Six Nations

– That was their first U-20 Men’s Six Nations loss since 2018, and the first time they had failed to score a try in a home fixture since a 16-0 loss to Wales in 2014

– Ireland have lost two games already in the 2025 Championship, having gone 15 matches unbeaten (W14, D1) in U-20 Six Nations action heading into this year. The last time they lost three matches in an edition of the tournament was back in 2018

– France have alternated between victory and defeat across their last nine outings in the U-20 Men’s Six Nations. They won their last match against Italy (58-5), which was their biggest win in the Championship since a 78-12 defeat of their Italian counterparts in 2018

– France have the highest tackle success rate of any team in the 2025 tournament (89.4%), while Ireland have the lowest (81.4%)

– Les Bleuets also have the highest dominant tackle rate (11.3%) in the Championship this year

– Ireland have retained possession from 98% of their rucks in the 2025 U-20 Men’s Six Nations, the highest rate of any team

Neil Doak’s charges also have the fastest average attacking ruck speed of any nation (3.04s), in addition to being the only side with a defensive ruck speed above four seconds this year (4.04s)

– France have gained the most metres from carries of any team in this year’s U-20 Men’s Six Nations (1492), while Ireland have made more metres from open-play kicks than any other nation in the Championship (2775)

– Ireland duo Éanna McCarthy (38) and Billy Corrigan (35) have made more carries than any other players in the 2025 U-20 Men’s Six Nations, while their team-mate, Connor Fahy, ranks first for metres in contact this year (82)

– France duo Simeli Daunivucu and Oliver Cowie have each completed six offloads in this year’s U-20 Men’s Six Nations, twice as many as any other players in the competition

– France’s Diego Jurd and Jacques Nguimbous are two of three players to have assisted a try via an offload this year (also Scotland’s Jack Brown)