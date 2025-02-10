IRFU ‘Service To Rugby’ Awards – Nominations Close this Friday 15th

To celebrate and acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution to the development of the game in Ireland, a special recognition award will be presented to 100 Volunteers (up to 25 per province) in April 2025 as part of the IRFU’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Nominations close this Friday 15th February, and we encourage all clubs and schools to be sure to make your nomination this week, on the form below.

Reflecting on the history of the game, it is a chance for Clubs, Schools and Provinces to acknowledge the significant impact of members throughout the generations up to the modern day; influences that can still be witnessed in the rugby community across the island of Ireland.

While the game is about the players, this is a chance to also celebrate Volunteers from current and/or previous generations whose contributions are still visible today.

This is a chance to honour their work.

A Club or School can also decide to nominate a Volunteer posthumously, but please note that only one application per Club or School will be considered.

Nomination forms can be found here, and been sent to the Schools and Honorary Secretary, Directors of Rugby and Club PRO’s