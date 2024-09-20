Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B: Round 1 Previews

Famed for its sheer competitiveness and high-scoring contests, Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B bursts back into life tonight with Old Wesley hosting Blackrock College in a juicy opener in Donnybrook .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 21

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

OLD WESLEY v BLACKROCK COLLEGE, Energia Park, tonight, 8pm (live on irishrugby+)

Preview: Outgunned by Garryowen in last April’s play-offs, Old Wesley can still take a lot from last season where they won a dozen of their league games to finish second in the table. They begin their latest promotion quest in front of the irishrugby+ cameras.

Ahead of the Emerging Ireland tour squad’s departure, Leinster Academy hooker Stephen Smyth starts in the front row for Wesley, who will be out to avenge last November’s 38-27 home defeat to Blackrock College.

Blackrock have been busy with their summer recruitment, including adding Luke Hickey and Andrew Kealy to the coaching ticket. They lost 31-28 to Naas in the recent Leinster Senior League final. New backs Derry Moloney and Leo McFarlane were both in try-scoring form.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 11, 2023: Old Wesley 27 Blackrock College 38, Energia Park; Saturday, February 17, 2024: Blackrock College 7 Old Wesley 40, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

HIGHFIELD v NAAS, Woodleigh Park

Preview: Highfield did the double over Naas either side of last Christmas, including a runaway 50-12 victory at home. As ever, the Corkmen will pack a punch up front, with James Rochford, new captain Travis Coomey, and Miah Cronin remaining cornerstones of the pack.

Having agonisingly missed out on a top four finish due to a final day defeat to Garryowen, Conor Quaid’s side will be doubly determined to push for promotion again. Naas also look like they will back challenging after winning the Leinster Senior League two weeks ago.

A total of eight players could make their All-Ireland League debuts for the Cobras. There are five in tomorrow’s starting XV, including James O’Kane, Paddy Taylor, and Cormac King in the back-line. Dead-eye kicker Peter Osborne, with 152 AIL caps to his name, lines out at out-half.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 16, 2023: Naas 12 Highfield 13, Forenaughts; Saturday, January 13, 2024: Highfield 50 Naas 12, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Highfield to win

NENAGH ORMOND v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY, New Ormond Park

Preview: A first ever All-Ireland League meeting between these clubs. Nenagh Ormond make the step up to Division 1B for the first time in their proud history, and Derek Corcoran’s charges warmed up for the occasion with impressive Munster Senior Challenge Cup wins over Highfield and Cork Constitution.

It will be fascinating to see how they fare against Dublin University, who were relegated from the top flight last season. As ever with University clubs, there has been a fair amount of player turnover in the intervening months, but Zach Baird and Max Dunne start in the tight five.

Australian centre Angus Blackmore, one of Nenagh’s five new recruits, makes his AIL debut in midfield alongside Willie Coffey, the 2023/24 Division 2A Player of the Year. The newly-married Colm Skehan, who doubles as the team’s S&C coach, packs down at tighthead prop.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagn Ormond to win

OLD BELVEDERE v UCC, Ollie Campbell Park

Preview: Director of rugby Quenton O’Neale now also has the head coach reins at Old Belvedere, following Ben Manion’s departure to Bective Rangers. O’Neale has assembled a strong coaching team which includes Ireland Sevens international Bryan Mollen.

Old Belvedere and UCC had two ding-dong battles last season, with ‘Belvo taking a 34-29 verdict at home, and the Cork students prevailing 22-21 in February’s rematch. Former Munster and Ireland scrum half Tomás O’Leary is now at the helm of UCC.

Ireland Under-19 international Sam Wisniewski will make his league bow for Belvedere at out-half. Canterbury Pasifika’s Tasipale Valavala packs down at number 8 for the hosts, while Munster Academy newcomer Gene O’Leary Kareem (19) pairs up with Daniel Squires in UCC’s midfield.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 11, 2023: Old Belvedere 34 UCC 29, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, February 17, 2024: UCC 22 Old Belvedere 21, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY v SHANNON, Dub Lane

Preview: A number of Ulster Academy players will get game-time for Queen’s University in their league opener. Derek Suffern’s young guns fought hard to retain the club’s Division 1B status last season by overcoming Banbridge and MU Barnhall in the play-offs.

Rory Telfer, Ben McFarlane, Jack Murphy, Zac Solomon, Jack Boal, new captain Charlie Irvine, James McKillop, and Tom Brigg are all set to start for Queen’s, who have won their last four league games at home.

Ireland Under-20 internationals Emmet Calvey and Luke Murphy bookend Shannon’s starting pack. Centre Harry Long, who played for the Munster Development XV last season, skippers the Limerick men from inside centre, and 22-year-old Munster-capped prop Kieran Ryan also features.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Queen’s University to win

