EnergiaAIL Live: St. Mary’s v Blackrock

Our feature live game in the Energia All-Ireland League this week is the top of the table Dublin derby between St. Mary’s and Blackrock in Division 1B.

St. Mary’s have won 7 from 7 so far in the league and have earned a try bonus point in every game so far. They will remain top regardless of the result on Saturday as they have an 11 point lead over their Dublin rivals.

‘Rock, on 24 points, lead a chasing pack that includes Old Belvedere and Highfield as well as UCC and Naas who sit just outside the top 4. That slender lead is thanks in no small part to their ability to pick up bonus points in every game so far including a try bonus in last weekend’s 32-26 loss to Garryowen in Dooradoyle.

Live commentary comes from Daragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcast with Dan Mooney on co-comms. Live coverage starts at 2:15 on Saturday afternoon and the match kicks off at 2:30.

The match will be live on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel – subscribe here and you’ll be alerted when the game is live.

Watch Live