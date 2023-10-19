Energia AIL Fixtures This Weekend

There’s another full roster of matches across all six divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League including our feature live game from Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Lansdowne host Ballynahinch.

Women’s Division

Two big games in the top 4 as UL Bohs host Rock and Railway host Ballincollig with Belvo hoping to capitalise on any slip ups.

Men’s Division 1A

Our feature live game is Lansdowne v Ballynahinch – watch it live on irishrugby.ie or on our youtube channel – click here

Elsewhere table toppers Shannon are at home to City of Armagh while Trinity and Young Munster face off with both sides looking for their first win of the campaign.

Division 1B

Leaders St. Mary’s are at home to UCC while unbeaten Highfield host Buccaneers in Round 3

Division 2A

The top four could change in Division 2A this weekend as Nenagh Ormond (1) plays Navan (3) and Greystones (2) face Cashel (4)

Division 2B

Leaders Instonians travel to Rainey for an Ulster derby while second placed Sligo host fourth placed Wanderers at Hamilton Park.

Division 2C

Newly promoted Clogher Valley are setting the early pace with two bonus point wins. They are on the road to Midleton this weekend while second placed Galwegians travel to Clonmel.