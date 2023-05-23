Munster Rugby Departing Players Confirmed

Munster Rugby can confirm the full list of players who will depart the province at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

It was confirmed earlier this season that Malakai Fekitoa (Benetton) and Ben Healy (Edinburgh) will join new clubs ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Additionally, we can confirm that Liam O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly, Oli Morris and Academy player Conor Phillips have completed their time at the province.

Eoin O’Connor will move abroad for a new playing opportunity.

Liam O’Connor has been advised to retire on medical grounds following successful surgery for a recent neck injury.

Paddy Kelly has retired from professional rugby on medical grounds due to a concussion sustained earlier in the season.

Paddy has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite all efforts, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health.

Prop Liam O’Connor made 34 Munster appearances since his debut against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in January 2016.

A product of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and former CBC student, O’Connor won the British & Irish Cup with Munster A in 2017.

He made 11 appearances in the first 12 games of the 2017/18 campaign but sustained a long-term knee injury against Ospreys in December 2017.

The Cork Constitution clubman helped Munster to a memorable victory over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this season.

Eoin O’Connor came up through the Academy and was one of 12 players to make their senior Munster debuts in the Champions Cup win over Wasps in December 2021.

The former Waterpark RFC man moved up to the senior squad ahead of the 2022/23 season and made four senior appearances for Munster.

He has featured extensively for Young Munster in the AIL over the past number of years.

A former St Munchin’s College student, lock Paddy Kelly departs after one year as part of the senior squad having come through the Academy.

Centre Oli Morris departs after joining Munster in October when Worcester Warriors went into administration.

Winger Phillips departs after three years in the Academy that included two senior appearances. A former Crescent College student, he is also an Ireland 7s international and plays his club rugby with Young Munster.

Chris Farrell, James French and Dan Goggin all departed for new playing opportunities earlier this season.

A big thanks to all of our departing players for their contributions to Munster Rugby and we wish them all the best for the future.