Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week
The United Rugby Championship reaches the quarter final stage and the Energia All-Ireland League season comes to a close with promotion, relegation and the Division 1A title on the line.
Friday May 5th
Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium, 7:35pm
Saturday May 6th 2023
BKT URC Quarter Finals
Leinster Rugby v Cell C Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5:00pm
Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium, 7:35pm
Energia All-Ireland League
Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:
Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Blackrock College v MU Barnhall, Stradbrook, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:
UL Bohemian v Dungannon, Annacotty, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick, 2:30pm
Men’s Junior Interprovincial Championship
Leinster v Connacht, Portlaoise RFC, 2:30pm
Ulster v Munster, Innishowen RFC, 2:30pm
Sunday May 7th 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final:
Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm