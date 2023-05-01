Jump to main content

Ireland

Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

News

1st May 2023 10:00

By Editor

Lorna Danaher, Harrison Brewer, Matt Darcy and John Robinson 24/4/2023

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A Final Launch, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/4/2023 Energia's Lorna Danaher, Terenure’s Harrison Brewer, Clontarf’s Matt Darcy and IRFU President John Robinson Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The United Rugby Championship reaches the quarter final stage and the Energia All-Ireland League season comes to a close with promotion, relegation and the Division 1A title on the line.

Friday May 5th

Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium, 7:35pm

Saturday May 6th 2023 

BKT URC Quarter Finals
Leinster Rugby v Cell C Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5:00pm

Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium, 7:35pm

Energia All-Ireland League

Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:
Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Blackrock College v MU Barnhall, Stradbrook, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:
UL Bohemian v Dungannon, Annacotty, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick, 2:30pm

Men’s Junior Interprovincial Championship

Leinster v Connacht, Portlaoise RFC, 2:30pm

Ulster v Munster, Innishowen RFC, 2:30pm

Sunday May 7th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final:
Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm