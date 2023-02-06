Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France

Saturday afternoon in the Aviva Stadium promises to be another great day, please read through the advice for supporters on match to day to ensure an enjoyable day for all.

We’d like to remind everyone, when moving to or from their seats, to please wait for breaks in play and to be mindful of other supporters and their enjoyment of the game.

Gates Open: 12.45

Teams take to the Pitch: 14.00 approx

Kick Off: 14.15

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Low 6ºC. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 km/h. 24% chance of rain.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Please refer to stadium FAQs and Ground Regulations before making your journey to the stadium.

Please refer to our route finder and seating plan for further useful information to help plan your visit.

Information on traffic, transport and parking restrictions can be found on the Garda website.

No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the Stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Here’s a quick guide to help you access your tickets and make entry at Aviva Stadium a breeze (if you haven’t done so/got them already).

Ticket Info:

Login to your IRFU account at https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/ using the email and password that you used when buying/accepting your tickets. If you do not remember your password, use the forgot password link after entering your email address to reset it.

If you wish to download mobile ticket(s), please log on to the above site on your smart phone. If you wish to download paper ticket(s), please log on from your PC and ensure you have a printer attached. Select the game from the ‘My Events’ link.

To attend this event, you will need to download either mobile or paper ticket(s) from your on-line account. Instructions on how to download your ticket(s) from your on-line account are in the “Digital Ticket Help” section within your account.

If downloading a mobile ticket(s), it is advisable to add your tickets to your Wallet (Apple or Google Pay) so that they are saved on your phone, and you don’t require a network connection on your phone at the venue to access the tickets.

We’re all here to support our team and enjoy the day, so soak up the atmosphere, wear your green and be part of that famous Aviva Stadium Roar.

Thank you for your support.

Enjoy the game!