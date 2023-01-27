Ireland Kick Off Sydney 7s Challenge

Both Ireland squads are in action at the Sydney leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series this weekend. The Women’s side go into the weekend in 4th place overall on the series while the Men’s team are currently 9th.

The 2023 Series is shaping up to be the most competitive in history with the prize of Olympic Games Paris 2024 qualification on offer for the top four women’s and men’s teams in the 2023 Series standings, while hosts France have pre-qualified for next summer’s pinnacle event in the nation’s capital.

The Men’s Series has seen four different gold medal winners (Argentina, Australia, Samoa and South Africa) in the four rounds to date while New Zealand, Australia and the USA have claimed all the medals in the first three rounds of the women’s competition.

Ireland opened their account in the Women’s Series with a 14-12 victory over Spain. Tries from Beibhinn Parsons and Emily Lane either side of two from the Spanish were crucially converted by Lucy Mulhall to give Ireland the win. Watch the match highlights here.

In their second outing of the day Ireland beat Brazil 26-12. First half tries from Mulhall and Eve Higgins set up a 14-0 half time lead. Parsons, who was named DHL Impact Player of the match, added her second of the day while Natasja Behan, who was capped at 15s in Japan in August, added the fourth. Ireland sit second in the Pool behind Australia with the two sides set to meet in the early hours of Saturday morning Irish time.

Australia are the reigning men’s and women’s Series champions and are determined to put on a good show in front of their supporters. The Australia women’s team also claimed opening day victories over Brazil (28-12) and Spain (46-0), which included four tries for Maddison Levi, taking her overall tally for the Series to 30.

In the Men’s Series, Ireland were first up against Samoa and were 12-5 up at half time thanks to two Jordan Conroy scores. Samoa hit back in the second half with tries from Neueli Leitufia and Motu Opetai to take the win 12-17. Next up for the Men is a clash with Spain at 10pm Irish time.

In the other Pool C USA were comfortable winners against Spain and top the group.

Women’s Series

Ireland 14 Spain 12

Ireland 26 v Brazil 12 Ireland Women v Australia, 1.56pm local time/2.56am, Saturday, Irish time Men’s Series Ireland 12 Samoa 17 Ireland Men v Spain, 9am local time/10pm Irish time, Saturday Ireland Men v USA, 3.05pm local time/4.05am Irish time, Saturday Sunday, January 29: Play-off matches.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC Sydney Sevens, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, January 27-29, 2023):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

William Goddard (IQ Rugby)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC Sydney Sevens, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, January 27-29, 2023):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)