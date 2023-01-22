Ireland Finish Fourth And Sixth At New Zealand Sevens In Hamilton

The Ireland Women’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, finished fourth and the Ireland Men’s Sevens sixth on the final day of the New Zealand leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series .

In the Women’s tournament, Ireland had booked a semi-final berth after a thrilling win against France in the quarter-finals. They lost out to the hosts and overall winners New Zealand 0-32 to put them into a Bronze final against Australia.

The Aussies, who sit second overall in the standings, just had the edge and picked up their third medal of the Series, beating Ireland 26-17 despite some great work from the team, not least this Eve Higgins try.

Ireland sit fourth overall in the standings after the first three rounds of the Series as the teams move on to Sydney next weekend. There were strong performances throughout the tournament, not least from Beibhinn Parsons, who topped the the DHL Impact Player chart.

Men’s Sevens

The Men’s side came up against the host country, New Zealand, in the quarter-finals and were narrowly beaten 10-5 to send them into a fifth place playoff against South Africa, who sit fourth in the overall standings and had won the Dubai leg of the tournament.

The South Africans took the lead three minutes in but Ireland hit back with scores from Liam McNamara and the captain Billy Dardis for Ireland to lead 12-7 at the break. Jaden Baron equalised in the second period but it fell to Jordan Conroy to close out the game for Ireland, with Dardis converting for a superb 21-14 win.

That result put Ireland into the fifth place final against Australia, who recovered from Jack Kelly’s early score to lead 12-5 at the break. Further scores from Terry Kennedy and Conroy were not enough to catch the Aussies who won 26-17.

Ireland Men now head to Sydney sitting ninth overall in the standings.

