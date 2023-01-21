Jump to main content

Ireland
21st January 2023 22:00

By Editor

Ireland Women Advance To New Zealand Sevens Semi-Finals

Megan Burns in action against France in Hamilton.

Ireland Women’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, produced a superb performance early on Sunday morning to advance through to the New Zealand Sevens semi-finals.

Having safely progressed through to the knock-out stages from their Pool on Saturday, Aiden McNulty‘s side turned on the style to book their spot in the last four in Hamilton, with Ireland securing a brilliant 24-7 quarter-final win over France.

Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored first half tries to put Ireland in a commanding position at the break, and Parsons’ second and a superb breakaway score from Megan Burns sealed victory at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Ireland – who are currently fifth in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two rounds – will face hosts New Zealand in their semi-final showdown at 12.42am Irish time.

You can watch all the World Series action here.