Ireland Women Advance To New Zealand Sevens Semi-Finals

Ireland Women’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, produced a superb performance early on Sunday morning to advance through to the New Zealand Sevens semi-finals.

Having safely progressed through to the knock-out stages from their Pool on Saturday, Aiden McNulty‘s side turned on the style to book their spot in the last four in Hamilton, with Ireland securing a brilliant 24-7 quarter-final win over France.

Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored first half tries to put Ireland in a commanding position at the break, and Parsons’ second and a superb breakaway score from Megan Burns sealed victory at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Burns, Megan Burns 💃 She wins a race to the line, @IrishRugby win the race to the final four #NZ7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/dZyI4EjNCd — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 21, 2023

Ireland – who are currently fifth in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two rounds – will face hosts New Zealand in their semi-final showdown at 12.42am Irish time.

