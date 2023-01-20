Jump to main content

Ireland
Watch Live: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton

News

20th January 2023 20:35

By Editor

Ireland's Eve Higgins and Lucy Mulhall in World Series action. ©INPHO/Christiaan Kotze

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series rolls into Hamilton this week as the FMG Stadium Waikato hosts the first tournament of 2023.

The Ireland Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, kick off their respective New Zealand Sevens campaigns on Friday evening Irish time. You can watch all the action in the World Rugby Sevens Match Centre here.

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule – New Zealand Sevens:

Friday, January 20 –

  • Ireland Men v Uruguay, 8.54pm Irish time
  • Ireland Women v Brazil, 9.38pm Irish time

Saturday, January 21 –

  • Ireland Men v USA, 12.44am Irish time
  • Ireland Women v Spain, 1.18am Irish time
  • Ireland Men v Japan, 3.50am Irish time
  • Ireland Women v USA, 4.12am Irish time

  • Play-off matches.

 