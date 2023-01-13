Applications Invited For Canterbury Give It A Try 2023

Canterbury Give It A Try offers fun rugby sessions and the basics of rugby for girls, while providing coach education for new and developing club volunteers and coaches.

The programme is led locally by clubs with assistance and training from the IRFU and provinces. Clubs do not incur a fee to run the programme.

Applications should be submitted before 10th February 2023 with successful clubs being advised by 20th February.

What are the aims of Canterbury GIAT?

The creation of new teams or the strengthening of existing teams in clubs.

To provide a fun, 8-week (one session per week for 8 weeks Apr/May/June) programme of rugby activities to attract girls aged 8 – 14 to the club.

To support a club in increasing their number of players and integrate those new players into existing teams.

To develop athletic and social skills for girls in a safe and nurturing environment.

To develop coaches, i.e. to run a successful 8-week programme and to sustain the players through to the regular season.

What are the benefits of running GIAT in your club?