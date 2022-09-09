Jump to main content

Ireland
Rugby World Cup Sevens Tracker

News

9th September 2022 09:01

By Editor

Billy Dardis and Lucy Mulhall 8/9/2022

Ireland Sevens captains Billy Dardis and Lucy Mulhall are pictured with the Rugby World Cup Sevens trophies in Cape Town ©INPHO/Travis Prior

Keep up to date with the two Ireland teams at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. Our social wall will bring you all the latest from the Men’s and Women’s sides across the weekend.

Kennedy: Happy To Get Through Without Conceding

All  games are live on the RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland, the World Rugby Live stream will be available on the match centre in the UK.

There will be coverage across Irish Rugby social media channels and on IrishRugby.ie. A full list of broadcasters is available here.

You can also check in on the action at https://www.rwcsevens.com/ and on IRFU social platforms.