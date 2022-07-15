Ireland Sevens – Rugby World Cup Qualifying Tournament

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams, sponsored by TritonLake, are in action this weekend at the Rugby Europe Qualifying Tournament for the Rugby World Cup 7s.

What Is It?

Twelve men’s and twelve women’s teams will battle it out with four places on offer in both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments at the National Rugby Stadium in Bucharest this weekend. The qualifying teams will then take part in the Rugby World Cup 7s in Cape Town in September.

Where To Watch?

You can watch all the games and keep up to date with the action on the Rugby Europe website live stream. You will need to register on the site with an email address to access the live games.

Team News

The Ireland Men, captained by Billy Dardis, have seven Olympians in their squad, including Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy, as Topping’s side bid to secure their berth for South Africa.

They will face Italy, Portugal and Poland in the pool stages this weekend.

The Ireland Women, meanwhile, will go head-to-head with Czechia, Germany and Wales. McNulty’s charges come into this tournament off the back of Rugby Europe success in Krakow earlier this month.

Lucy Mulhall captains the side with McNulty able to retain consistency in selection after a superb World Series campaign, including silver and bronze medal finishes in Seville and Langford respectively.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens European Qualifier, Arc de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, July 16-17, 2022):

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Ireland Sevens)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens European Qualifier, Arc de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, July 16-17, 2022):

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC/DCU RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC).