IRFU Referee Season Review: ‘A Challenging But Rewarding Season’

The 2021/22 season presented new challenges for everyone, not least the IRFU High Performance Referee panel, as rugby returned against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the course of a ‘challenging but rewarding season’, Dudley Phillips, IRFU Head of Referees, and Johnny Lacey High Performance Referee Coach, have looked to create opportunities to advance Irish referees who are at different stages of the development pathway.

The addition of four south African franchises to the URC provided a testing new environment for Irish referees as they also navigated fixtures in EPCR, World Rugby, Six Nations and Rugby Europe competitions over the course of the year.

Eoghan Cross

Age: 30/ Affiliation: Young Munster RFC / Level: Promoted to High Performance Panel

2021/22 Highlights:

URC Referee Debut: Benetton v Cardiff

URC AR: 8 matches

EPCR AR: 4 matches

Rugby Europe Championship: Holland v Spain

U20 6N Referee Debut: France v Italy

Energia AIL Final: Clontarf v Terenure

During the 2020/21 season Eoghan continued to gain experience refereeing Energia Division 1A fixtures and as an assistant referee for both URC and ECPR fixtures. He was due to referee in Rugby Europe’s Championship but Covid postponed this appointment. After a strong finish to the 2021/22 season Eoghan was selected to referee at the U20 Summer Series in Italy this summer and he will join the High Performance Referees panel ahead of the 22/23 season.

Peter Martin

Age: 30 / Affiliation: Queens / Level: High Performance Development Panel

2021/22 Highlights

Rugby Europe Championship: Romania v Holland

Rugby Europe Super Club Final: Lusitanos v Black Lion

Rugby Europe 7s: Zagreb & Lisbon 7’s

World Series 7s Dubai: Dubai Invitational 7’s

Energia AIL Div1A: 7 matches

Bateman Cup Final Lansdowne v Young Munster

UK Super 7s

Amsterdam 7s

Peter got further assistant referee experience in both the URC and EPCR competitions during the 2020/21 season while also refereeing in the Energia AIL and on the Rugby Europe 7s circuit. This season Peter has had multiple exposures as a 7s referee notably at the World Series invitational event in Dubai and across Europe. Over the course of the season Peter has continued his development in the XVs code in Rugby Europe international and club fixtures as well as regular AIL performances.

Andrew Cole

(Age:27 / Affiliation: Old Wesley RFC/ Level: Promoted to High Performance Development Panel for season 22/23)

2021/22 Highlights

Rugby Europe Trophy: Belgium v Poland

Rugby Europe Super Club: Brussels Devils v Iberians (24/10/21)X

URC AR: 8 matches

EPCR AR: 3 matches

Energia AIL Div1a: 6 matches

Last season Andrew was predominately refereeing in the Energia AIL and gained experience as an assistant referee. This season Andrew has again been prominent in Energia Div1a while also featuring as an assistant referee in both the URC and EPCR competitions. He refereed the Rugby Europe Trophy fixture between Belgium and Poland

Notable Milestones

There were many other notable milestones as Irish referees continued their progress along the pathway with some examples being – Dan Carson refereed in the Rugby Europe Super Club competition.

Katie Byrne has progressed through IPAS and has been added to the National Panel for the 2022/23 season. Katie refereed at the U18 Womens Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh earlier this year. Padraig Reidy progressed to Energia AIL Div1a fixtures this season and refereed at the U18 Men Six Nations Festival in Marcoussis. The IRFU Referee Development team led by David Wilkinson, National Referee Manager have worked closely with each Referee Association & Society to make up for lost development time due to Covid-19.

Dudley Phillips, IRFU Head of Referees, commented, “It has been really pleasing to see a host of Irish referees progress so positively over the course of the 2021/22 season. COVID-19 disrupted so many games last season that there was a bit of ground to make up this year and the hard work put in by so many people has been phenomenal to see.

Across the pathway referees are working hard on their game understanding, their communications skills and fitness and it is showing in their performances. We will work hard to create opportunities for these referees to continue to advance in the game. It’s been challenging but rewarding.”

High Performance Referee Panel

It was a busy year for the High Performance Panel with involvement across the season on international duties as well as domestic and European competition. Frank Murphy will referee his first Tier 1 international during the summer between Japan and France. Chris Busby had a busy autumn international roster and followed that up with a significant involvement in the Six Nations.

Joy Neville returned from maternity leave in January and has quickly re-established herself and has been rewarded with selection for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. Andy Brace continued to bank strong performances in high profile games taking charge of England v South Africa at Twickenham and he will referee the second Test between Australia and England in Brisbane in July.

Johnny Lacey, the IRFU’s High Performance Referee Coach and Talent ID Manager, commented,

“Irish referees are performing well at the top end of the game. Their performances are resulting in appointments to high profile matches both at club and international level and as a group we are improving all the time. This summer and into the Autumn will be another busy period for our High Performance referees as they are involved in the summer internationals and beyond that the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.”

Chris Busby

(Age: 35/ Affiliation: Ballyclare RFC/ High Performance Panel )

2021/22 Highlights:

Autumn International Referee: RUS v CHI, RUS v CHI

Autumn International AR: ESP v ITA A, ESP v FIJ, POR v JPN, RUS v CHI

Six Nations AR: WAL v SCO, SCO v FRA

Summer International AR: JPN v FRA, JPN v FRA

URC Referee: 13 matches

URC AR: 3 matches

EPCR Referee: 4 matches

EPCR AR: 3 matches – including Toulon v Saracens S/F

Joy Neville

(Age: 39 (end of July)/ Affiliation: UL Bohs / High Performance Panel)

2021/22 Highlights

Six Nations TMO: WAL v ITA

Summer Internationals TMO: RSA v WAL, AUS v ENG

URC Referee: 1 matches

URC TMO: 2 matches

EPCR TMO: 5 matches

RWC 2022 Referee: selected for global tournament

Frank Murphy

(Age: 39 in December / Affiliation:Crosshaven RFC/ High Performance Panel )

2021/22 Highlights

Autumn International Referee: ESP v ITA A, POR v CAN

Autumn International AR: POR v JPN, ENG v RSA

Six Nations AR: ENG v WAL, FRA v ENG

Summer International Referee: JPN v FRA

Summer International AR: JPN v FRA

EPCR Referee: 7 matches – including Lyon v Wasps S/F

EPCR AR: 1 matches – including Lyon v Toulon FINAL

URC Referee: 14 matches

Andy Brace

(Age:34 / Affiliation: Old Crescent RFC/ High Performance Panel )

2021/22 Highlights

Autumn International Referee: POR v JPN, ENG v RSA

Autumn International AR: ESP v ITA A,

Six Nations Referee: WAL v ITA

Six Nations AR: ITA v ENG, ITA v SCO

Summer International Referee: AUS v ENG

Summer International AR: AUS v ENG, AUS v ENG

EPCR Referee: 7 matches – including Toulon v Saracens S/F

EPCR AR: 1 matches – including Lyon v Toulon FINAL

URC Referee: 14 matches – including Stormers v Bulls FINAL