‘Making History In A Green Jersey Is Special’

Not content with back-to-back HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series podium finishes, the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, are gearing up for another medal tilt when the 2022 campaign concludes in Toulouse next weekend.

Aiden McNulty‘s side backed up their historic silver medal in Seville with another superb performance in Langford earlier this month, securing bronze at the Canada Sevens to sit fifth in the overall 2022 Series standings heading into the final leg of the season.

Ireland will face France, who they defeated in the Bronze Final in Langford, England and Brazil in the Pool stages at the France Sevens, which takes place at the Stade Ernest Wallon between 20-22 May.

It has been a hugely positive season for the Lucy Mulhall-led side ahead of a busy and important schedule, which will see Ireland bid to book their place at September’s Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

“Winning bronze was even more special than winning silver because the confidence that gives us as a group, knowing we can back up our performances and consistently compete at the top level,” Mulhall said.

“We have retained that fire in our belly because we want to get back into a Series final and compete for a gold medal. That will drive us on to go one step further in Toulouse next weekend.”

Ireland currently sit third in the number of points and tries scored on the 2022 Series, with the prolific Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe leading the try-scoring charts with 32, including a dozen in Canada a fortnight ago.

“It meant so much to our team to win bronze in Langford and while we know we have capacity for so much more growth, being back on the podium after Seville shows the direction our team is heading in,” the winger explained.

“Personally I’m just so proud to be part of this team and the hard work that brings success is a credit to each player and member of management.”

With the countdown to Toulouse very much underway, the Ireland squad have been hard at work at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin ahead of their departure for France.

“One of our goals as a squad is to become a world class team and the performance in Langford on the back of our silver medal in Seville shows we’re capable of just that,” scrum-half Emily Lane added. “Making history in a green jersey is special and hopefully we can go out and do it again in Toulouse.”