TikTok Women’s Six Nations Tickets

All you need is Tickets on Valentine’s Day and we have the perfect gift for the rugby lover in your life. Tickets for Ireland’s home games in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations will go on sale on Monday, February 14th.

Ireland kick off their first championship under new head coach Greg McWilliams with a home match in the RDS against Wales on March 26th.

Ireland travel to France for their Round 2 clash on April 2nd before facing Italy in Musgrave Park on April 10th.

England are next up on the 24th before Ireland finish the Championship against Scotland in Kingspan Stadium on April 30th.

Tickets for all three home games will go on sale on Valentine’s Day.

Former Ireland captain Niamh Briggs was recently announced as Assistant Coach to McWilliams and the pair put 41 players through their paces at a screening camp in the IRFU High Performance Centre recently.

McWilliams and Briggs will also be keeping a close eye on form as the Women’s Energia AIL heads towards finals weekends in the coming weeks. The Top 4 and Conference finals will be shown live on TG4.