Watch: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Seville

It’s Semi-Final Sunday at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Seville – and both Ireland teams are chasing historic World Series medals.

For the first time ever, both Ireland teams have progressed through to the last four of the same World Series tournament, setting up an exciting day of action at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Aiden McNulty‘s Ireland Women – who are unbeaten this weekend – will face old rivals England in a mouth-watering semi-final on Sunday afternoon (3.22pm local time/2.22pm Irish time).

Ireland Men, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant quarter-final win over England on Saturday evening to set up a last four showdown with Series leaders South Africa (4.06pm local time/3.06pm Irish time).

