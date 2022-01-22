Watch Live: Malaga 7s, Day 2

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series continues in Spain this weekend, as Malaga plays host to Round 3 of the 2022 campaign.

Both Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens kick-started their Malaga 7s tournament with impressive Pool wins on Friday morning, and the action continues on Saturday.

Ireland Women, captained by Lucy Mulhall, secured their place in the Cup quarter-finals with a 29-12 win over Belgium this morning. Aiden McNulty’s side will face France at 2.15pm Irish time.

Meanwhile, Ireland Men face Australia in their final Pool game at 11.33 am Irish time.

You can watch all the action below.

Ireland Sevens Schedule, HSBC Spain Sevens, Malaga:

Friday 21st January:

Ireland Women 21-5 Spain

Ireland Men 33-14 Japan

Ireland Men 24-7 Germany

Ireland Women 12-17 Australia

Saturday 22nd January:

Ireland Women 29-12 Belgium (10.28am local time/9.28am Irish time)

Ireland Men v Australia (12.33pm local time/11.33am Irish time)

Quarter-final: Ireland Women v France (3.15pm local time/2.15pm Irish time).

Sunday 23rd January: