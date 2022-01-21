Watch Live: Malaga 7s, Day 1

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series continues in Spain this weekend, as Malaga plays host to Round 3 of the 2022 campaign.

Both Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens kick-started their Malaga 7s tournament with impressive Pool wins on Friday morning.

Ireland Men, captained by Bryan Mollen, defeated Japan 33-14, with Anthony Eddy‘s side running in five tries at Stadium Ciudad de Malaga.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women enjoyed a strong start to their Pool A campaign with a 21-5 victory over hosts Spain. Beibhinn Parsons, Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins scored for Aiden McNulty‘s side.

You can watch all the action below.

Ireland Sevens Schedule, HSBC Spain Sevens, Malaga:

Friday 21st January:

Ireland Women 21-5 Spain

Ireland Men 33-14 Japan

Ireland Men v Germany (4.50pm local time/3.50pm Irish time)

Ireland Women v Australia (7.35pm local time/6.35pm Irish time)

Saturday 22nd January:

Ireland Women v Belgium (10.28am local time/9.28am Irish time)

Ireland Men v Australia (12.33pm local time/11.33pm Irish time)

Sunday 23rd January: