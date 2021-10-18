IRFU Launch ENGAGE programme to Support Player Performance and Robustness

The IRFU has devised a structured rugby readiness warm-up programme aimed at enhancing rugby performance and reducing the risk of injury. This resource supports all levels of the club and school game.

The programme’s content has been informed by the Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) project, the IRFU’s long term injury surveillance research partnership with the University of Limerick. It contains rugby components, can be delivered by coaches at all levels and has been designed to be completed in a short period of time to support rugby activity.

ENGAGE is presented in three phases

Readiness – dynamic movements to help players warm up for training or match activity Robustness – muscle activation exercises to help create long-term strength and endurance Performance – primers to get players performance ready for rugby specific activities

The ENGAGE programme can be delivered by a coach in approximately 15mins ahead of training or games. The resource contains 37 instructional videos which provide guidance on how to deliver exercises that support readiness, robustness and performance.

ENGAGE is available to everyone involved in the game and can be found in the Level Up section of IrishRugby.ie. An ENGAGE module has also been added to the GAINLINE system for coach education and coaches can achieve an active coaching badge upon its completion.

Dr Caithríona Yeomans, IRFU Medical Manger for the Developmental Game, commented, “The aim of this programme is to help coaches prepare their players to perform and to build robustness so that they are available to perform at their best week after week. The programme is rugby specific so each exercise has been designed with rugby movement and game play in mind and the programme can be delivered in a short time period allowing coaches to have confidence that their players are prepared to perform in training or matches.”

“This programme has been informed by our injury surveillance research partnership with UL. The IRIS project data collated from the past few seasons of AIL and schools matches has allowed us to identify common injury trends and design a programme that will help to build robustness in these areas and increase player availability across a season.”

Jamie Turkington, IRFU National Coach Development Manager, commented, “This is a fantastic resource for coaches and players in our clubs and schools. The content is openly accessible, relates to the demands of the game and can fit seamlessly into a team or individual players training schedule. The game will benefit from ensuring players are properly primed to perform in training and matches. This resource will now form part of our ongoing coach education modules available through Gainline.”