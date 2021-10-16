EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Scoring Charts: Rounds 1-3

After three weekends of action in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League, the league table is starting to take shape and players are coming to fore on the scoring charts.

With no games this weekend, it’s a chance to look at who has been most active off the tee and who has been on the end of the try scoring moves across all 10 teams.

98 tries have been scored across 14 games for an average of seven tries per game.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division – Top Try Scorers (Rounds 1 – 3)

4 Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Eimear Corri (Blackrock College), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College) 3 Naomi McCord (Cooke), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Sarah Murphy (Malone), Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere), Laura Carty (Old Belvedere), Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Maggie McKinnon (Railway Union), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union)

No one player has emerged over the opening three rounds but there are five players with four tries notched up so far.

Chloe Pearse was the top try scorer in 2019/20 and she’s among the 12 players with three tries on the board.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division – Top Points Scorers (Rounds 1 – 3)

34 Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College) 31 Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere) 30 Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian) 27 Nikki Caughey (Railway Union) 20 Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Eimear Corri (Blackrock College), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

Hannah O’Connor was the top points scorer in 2019/20 and the international number 8 leads the way again with 34 points to date from two tries, two penalties and two conversions.

Out halves fill out the next three spots with Hannah Tyrrell excelling for Old Belvedere after a four year absence from club rugby.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division – Top Club Scorers (Rounds 1 – 3)

Ballincollig Gemma Lane, Roisin Ormond (10) Blackrock College Hannah O’Connor (34) Cooke Naomi McCord (15) Galwegians Orla Dixon, Ursula Sammon (10) Malone Sarah Murphy (15) Old Belvedere Hannah Tyrrell (31) Railway Union Nikki Caughey (27) Suttonians Nicole Carroll (13) UL Bohemian Nicole Cronin (30)

Each club have their own top scorer too. 13 points, including three penalties from Nicole Carroll on her return to club action in Round 3 helped Suttonians to their first win of the campaign.

Galwegian backs Ursula Sammon and Orla Dixon have been leading the way out west while newcomers Ballincollig have had seven different try scorers so far.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Fixtures, Round 4:

Saturday October 23rd, 2021

Cooke v Blackrock College, Shaw’s Bridge, 5pm

Galwegians v Suttonians, Crowley Park, 5pm

Old Belvedere v Ballincollig, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Park Avenue, 5pm

Wicklow v Malone, Ashtown Lane, 5pm