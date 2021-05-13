Aldi Play Rugby Class Lessons Go Live
Lesson Plans for the first set of ALDI Play Rugby Class Lessons are now live on IrishRugby.ie
You can view the templates in our Aldi Play Rugby section of the website – click here
The sessions are a new offering for 2021 that will bring rugby into the classroom to help children learn in a fun and interactive way with six sets to be rolled out over the coming weeks.
Speaking about the initiative, IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan said:
“This is a really exciting development for the Aldi Play Rugby programme and a fun new way to help pupils achieve their potential.
“There’s plenty more to come after this first set, but it offers a real flavour of the resources that we’ll be making available and it shows just how many ways sport can be used to develop knowledge and character.:
SET 1:
- Literacy: Rugby Wordsearches
- Numeracy: What’s The Score? Arithmetic Using Rugby Scores
- Personal Development: Spirit Of Rugby – What Are Values And How Do We Live Them?
- Art: Jersey Design
- History: Ireland’s Call – What do the words of Irish Rugby’s anthem mean?
- Geography: Rugby Landmarks In Ireland And Abroad