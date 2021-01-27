Ignite Your Rugby Potential

The IRFU are delighted to announce the ‘Ignite Sessions’ for girls aged 16 to 18 who want to develop in rugby to the best of their potential.

In the company of some of the brightest stars of the Women’s game the ‘Ignite Sessions’ will cover areas such as Athletic Development, Nutrition and the Player Pathway to representative rugby.

Contributors will include:

Beibhinn Parsons – Ireland’s youngest ever international, from Ballinasloe RFC through Connacht U18s and Connacht Women; she was recently named Guinness Rugby Writers Player of the Year.

Enya Breen – Breen came through Bantry Bay RFC to Munster U18s and Ireland U18 7s. She was named Women’s Rising Star in the Energia All-Ireland League in 2019. She made her Ireland debut in 2019

Niamh Briggs – A grand slam winner in 2013, Briggs captained Ireland to a Women’s Six Nations Championship in 2015 and was a crucial member of the 2014 Rugby World Cup team that recorded an historic first win against New Zeland.

Ignite Sessions – Presenters

Anthony Eddy – IRFU Director of Women’s & 7s

Emer O’Dowd – Women’s Development Officer Connacht Rugby

Orlaith Curran – Ireland Women’s team Strength & Conditioning Coach

Jamie Turkington – IRFU National Coach Development Manager

Marcus Shortall – Performance Nutritionist Ireland 7s.

Register Here

Building on the success of the online SPARK sessions for adult players the Ignite Sessions have been specifically designed for female players aged 16-18 who want to maximise their rugby potential.

Taking place over two Saturdays (February 6th and 13th) the workshops will focus on key themes with resources provided to players to help them apply the advice to their own development.

Ignite Sessions

Saturday, February 6th, 10.30 – 12.30 – Register Here

Parents Briefing

The Player Pathway to representative rugby

How to Improve as a Rugby player

Saturday, February 13th, 10:30 – 12:30 – Register Here