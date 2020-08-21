Jump to main content

Webinar Invite: #ReturnToRugby For Players With A Disability

News

21st August 2020 09:04

By Editor

Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The IRFU are inviting club volunteers and any coaches at any level who would like to provide a more inclusive environment for players with a disability to the following webinar:

IRFU Webinar: #ReturnToRugby For Players With A Disability

Date: Thursday August 27th, 13:30 – 14:00

Presenters:

  • Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager
  • Alan Craughwell, IRFU Chair of Disability Rugby
  • David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer

Topics:

  • #ReturnToRugby Guidelines – An inclusive overview
  • #ReturnToRugby Opportunities
  • Case Study – Welcoming all players to the 2020/21 season: Portadown RFC

To attend this training, education and engagement opportunity,

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Anyone who registers will also be issued with resources relevant to the webinar.

 