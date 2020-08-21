Webinar Invite: #ReturnToRugby For Players With A Disability
The IRFU are inviting club volunteers and any coaches at any level who would like to provide a more inclusive environment for players with a disability to the following webinar:
IRFU Webinar: #ReturnToRugby For Players With A Disability
Date: Thursday August 27th, 13:30 – 14:00
Presenters:
- Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager
- Alan Craughwell, IRFU Chair of Disability Rugby
- David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer
Topics:
- #ReturnToRugby Guidelines – An inclusive overview
- #ReturnToRugby Opportunities
- Case Study – Welcoming all players to the 2020/21 season: Portadown RFC
To attend this training, education and engagement opportunity,
Anyone who registers will also be issued with resources relevant to the webinar.