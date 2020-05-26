Aldi Play Rugby Challenge Series Continues

Each Thursday, Aldi in conjunction with IRFU, have been bringing you the #AldiPlayRugby challenge series.

To join in the fun, and have the chance of winning a €100 Aldi voucher, tweet a video using the #AldiPlayRugby. This week’s challenge is all about kicking: ‘The Chip Kick’

This week's #AldiPlayRugby challenge with @irishrugby is all about kicking. Share a video/photo of your target practice to be in with a chance of winning €100 Aldi voucher. https://t.co/eng8CVE5DP pic.twitter.com/SKhrjDuIPc — Aldi Ireland (@Aldi_Ireland) May 21, 2020

To look back on the five challenges to date, just click below.

Click here for terms and conditions.