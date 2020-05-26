Jump to main content

Ireland

Aldi Play Rugby Challenge Series Continues

News

26th May 2020 11:07

By Editor

Aldi Play Rugby Festival, Castlebar RFC, Co. Mayo 10/4/2019 Action from Crumlin vs Lisheenkyle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Each Thursday, Aldi in conjunction with IRFU, have been bringing you the #AldiPlayRugby challenge series.

To join in the fun, and have the chance of winning a €100 Aldi voucher, tweet a video using the #AldiPlayRugby. This week’s challenge is all about kicking: ‘The Chip Kick’

To look back on the five challenges to date, just click below.

Click here for terms and conditions.