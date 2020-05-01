Energia All-Ireland League Rewind: Dublin University v UCC

The first round of a new season can set the tone for the weeks and months to come and both sides had very different endings to their 2018/19 seasons. Trinity had qualified for the play-offs but lost to eventual winners Cork Constitution while UCC had to navigate a tricky relegation play-off against Old Wesley to maintain their Division1a status. As the new season kicked off who would claim a positive start to build on for the campaign ahead.

Dublin University v UCC

Energia AIL Div1a Round 1

Saturday 5th October, 2019

UCC marksman James Taylor, who led the scoring charts in Div1a the previous season with 188 points, would help his side a build an early 13 point lead. The momentum of the game would swing back towards the host as a yellow card allowed Trinity to close the gap at the half-time break to just 3 points.

UCC came out firing in the second half with tries from James Suttor and Matthew Bowen. James Moriarty claimed a try for the hosts to make it a one score game heading into the final few minutes but Bowen scored his second of the afternoon and secured the win for UCC.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 20 UCC 30, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Donnacha Mescal, James Moriarty; Cons: Micheal O’Kennedy 2; Pens: Micheal O’Kennedy 2

UCC: Tries: Rob Hedderman, Rory Suttor, Matthew Bowen 2; Cons: James Taylor 2; Pens: James Taylor 2

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Luis Faria; Ronan Quinn, James Hickey (capt), James Moriarty, Hugh Twomey; Micheal O’Kennedy, Louis O’Reilly; Bart Vermeulen, Donnacha Mescal, Aziz Naser, Arthur Greene, Joseph McCarthy, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Paddy Nulty.

Replacements: Mark Nicholson, Giuseppe Coyne, Reuben Pim, Tomas Killeen, James Fennelly.

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Murray Linn, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, John Poland; Bryan O’Connor, Fergus Hennessy, Rob Loftus, Cian Barry, Richard Thompson, Aiden Brien, Rory Suttor, Daire Feeney (capt).

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Tom Ormond, Ryan Murphy, Michael Clune, Brian Slater.