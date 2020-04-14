Aviva Minis Rugby Skills Games

Irish Rugby has launched a new video series of games that families can enjoy in their own homes.

The videos are being rolled out across Irish Rugby social media channels with a full series to be hosted on YouTube.

Families can enjoy the games at at time when measures are being taken to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The games are simple, easy to play, and assist in the development of fundamental movement skills.

IRFU Head of Coach Development Matt Wilkie hosts the series, with the help of this three sons, Jack, Sammy and Alfie.

There are now ten games available to watch with new videos to be added every Tuesday.

Aviva Minis :Rugby Skills Series

01. ‘Throw and Clap’ Developing Catch & Throw Skills

02. ‘Pass & Tag’ Developing Catch, Pass, Run & Tag Skills

03. ‘Turn and Catch’ Developing Catch & Throw Skills

04. ‘Tennis Ball Drop’ Developing Catch Skills

05. ‘Partner Reflex’ Developing Balance & Coordination Skills

06. ‘Pass & Run’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills

07. ‘The Gauntlet’ Developing Agility Skills

08. ‘Dragon’s Den’ Developing Balance, Agility & Evasion Skills

09 ‘Kick-Tennis’ Developing Kick & Catch Skills

10. ‘Target Passing’ Developing Passing Skills

11. ‘Rob The Nest’ Developing Agility & Evasion Skills

12 ‘Kicking Ten-Pin’ Developing Kick & Catch Skills

13 ‘One Hand Catch’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills

14 ‘Ball Tag’ Developing Agility, Balance & Evasion Skills

15 ‘Nervous Wreck’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills

16 ‘Pass & Place’ Developing Pick & Pass Skills

You can also check out our Aviva Mini Rugby Skill Zone.