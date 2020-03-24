Video Series Of Family Friendly Rugby Games
Irish Rugby has launched a new video series of games that families can enjoy in their own homes.
The videos are being rolled out across Irish Rugby social media channels with a full series to be hosted on YouTube.
Families can enjoy the games at at time when measures are being taken to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The games are simple, easy to play, and assist in the development of fundamental movement skills.
IRFU Head of Coach Development Matt Wilkie hosts the series, with the help of this three sons, Jack, Sammy and Alfie.
There are now seven games available to watch with new videos to be added every Tuesday.
We’re adding more videos to the series of games that families can enjoy in their own home. Here’s one of the latest.
01. ‘Throw and Clap’ Developing Catch & Throw Skills
02. ‘Pass & Tag’ Developing Catch, Pass, Run & Tag Skills
03. ‘Turn and Catch’ Developing Catch & Throw Skills
04. ‘Tennis Ball Drop’ Developing Catch Skills
05. ‘Partner Reflex’ Developing Balance & Coordination Skills
06. ‘Pass & Run’ Developing Catch & Pass Skills
07. ‘The Gauntlet’ Developing Agility Skills
You can also check out our Aviva Mini Rugby Skill Zone.