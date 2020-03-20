Irish Rugby Launches Video Series Of Family Friendly Games

Irish Rugby is launching a new video series of games that families can enjoy in their own homes.

The videos will be rolled out across Irish Rugby social media channels with the full series to be hosted on IrishRugby.ie

Families can enjoy the games at at time when measures are being taken to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The games are simple, easy to play, and assist in the development of fundamental movement skills.

IRFU Head of Coach Development Matt Wilkie hosts the series, with the help of this three sons, Jack, Sammy and Alfie.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Four games in this series are now available to watch:

Related News

01. ‘Throw and Clap’ Developing Catch & Throw Rugby Skills

02. ‘Pass & Tag’ Developing Catch, Pass, Run & Tag Rugby Skills

03. ‘Turn and Catch’ Developing Catch & Throw Rugby Skills

04. ‘Tennis Ball Drop’ Developing Catch Rugby Skills

You can also check out our Aviva Mini Rugby Skill Zone.